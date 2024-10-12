SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.01 and traded as low as C$12.47. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 2,944 shares changing hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.01. The stock has a market cap of C$106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.52.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

