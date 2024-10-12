Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Carter's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $45,011,000. RWWM Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,675,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 371,681 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,212,000 after buying an additional 186,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Carter’s by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.