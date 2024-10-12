Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.34.

Several research firms recently commented on OLA. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$117,178.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,457 over the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$6.19 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.2979744 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

