Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $17.77 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $578.24 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

