Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,739.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $3,752,459.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,521.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,739.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

