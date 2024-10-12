Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.34 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.06%.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 12.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

