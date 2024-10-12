Sei Investments Co. Has $154,000 Stock Position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 938,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOX opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $471.63 million, a PE ratio of 187.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.