Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPMT opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

