Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GASS. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

StealthGas Trading Down 1.5 %

StealthGas stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.43. StealthGas Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.