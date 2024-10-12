Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a current ratio of 37.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

