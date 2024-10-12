Sei Investments Co. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PETS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $3.90 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $80.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.71.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

