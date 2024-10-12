Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 10,553 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $17.71 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 590.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson bought 57,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson bought 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $274,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,153.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and have sold 1,495 shares valued at $27,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.