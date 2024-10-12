Sei Investments Co. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $65.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

