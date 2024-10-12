15,244 Shares in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 100.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 109.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

