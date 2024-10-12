Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 73,120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 37.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVD shares. StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 33,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $189,921.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,047,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,340.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 33,555 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $189,921.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,047,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,340.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 104,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $599,784.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,168,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,234.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 163,047 shares of company stock worth $938,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AVD opened at $5.15 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. American Vanguard had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

