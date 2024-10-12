Sei Investments Co. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 201.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,713,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Uranium Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UEC shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

UEC stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

