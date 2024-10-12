Sei Investments Co. Takes $243,000 Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Schrödinger by 53.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,228,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 427,594 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

SDGR stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

