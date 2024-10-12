Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Connect Biopharma were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Connect Biopharma Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

