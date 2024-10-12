Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,093,453 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 336,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OPK opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on OPKO Health

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,408,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,238,710.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,444 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,127. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.