Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) by 765.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Standard Lithium by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 317,736 shares during the period. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 15.2 %

NYSE:SLI opened at $2.42 on Friday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $418.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium ( NYSE:SLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

