Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 1,513.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 178,912 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 971.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 672,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 609,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 350.2% in the second quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rekor Systems Trading Up 8.4 %
Rekor Systems stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.96.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
