Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 642,534 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 119,590 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Paramount Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

