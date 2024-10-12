Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45,703 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 39,786.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

