Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRV. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

