Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $313,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,838 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of GrafTech International worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in GrafTech International by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,456,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,595 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 868,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 328,565 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,803,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 218,418 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $383.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.48 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 50.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

