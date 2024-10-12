Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,815 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Immix Biopharma worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of IMMX opened at $1.45 on Friday. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $38.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

