Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 9,459 Shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Toro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TORO opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98. Toro Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

