HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.02 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69), with a volume of 1,812,973 shares traded.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6,450.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.02.

HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Rita Akushie acquired 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,517.65 ($1,986.19). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

