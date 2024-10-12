Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.95 and traded as low as C$2.93. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 6,253 shares trading hands.
Tree Island Steel Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.45 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10.
Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.72 million during the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4054054 earnings per share for the current year.
Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend
About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.
