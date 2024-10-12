Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 181,401 shares.

Chamberlin Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,517.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.29.

Chamberlin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The company offers grey iron castings for the automotive sector, hydraulic, and mechanical engineering applications; cast iron radiators and consumer products in fitness and cookware markets; and grey, ductile, and alloyed iron castings for a range of applications, including power generation, renewable energy, bearing housings, steelworks, construction, and compressors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.