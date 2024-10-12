Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as low as $11.00. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 469,034 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 317,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,274. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,336 shares of company stock worth $967,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041,184 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

