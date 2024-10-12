Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.31. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1,087 shares trading hands.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $661.75 million for the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

