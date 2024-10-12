Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.06 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.05). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 4.01 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,265,634 shares traded.

Synairgen Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50 and a beta of -2.23.

About Synairgen

(Get Free Report)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.