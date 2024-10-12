Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.99 and traded as low as $52.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 26,773 shares.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

