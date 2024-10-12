WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.41 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34.43 ($0.45). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.45), with a volume of 65,889 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 38.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 109.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

