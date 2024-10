Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.09. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 26,040 shares traded.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of C$7.64 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones exploration concession which covers an area of 101,208 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also has 34.74% non-operated working interest in the Rio Cullen, La Angostura, and Las Violetas exploitation concessions that covers an area of 489,000 gross acres in Tierra del Fuego; and 50% non-operated working interest in the Chañares Herrados exploitation concession, which covers an area of 10,057 gross acres located in the Cuyano Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.