Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWVGet Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.09. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 26,040 shares traded.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of C$7.64 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones exploration concession which covers an area of 101,208 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also has 34.74% non-operated working interest in the Rio Cullen, La Angostura, and Las Violetas exploitation concessions that covers an area of 489,000 gross acres in Tierra del Fuego; and 50% non-operated working interest in the Chañares Herrados exploitation concession, which covers an area of 10,057 gross acres located in the Cuyano Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.