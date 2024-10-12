First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $11.62. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 2,699 shares trading hands.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.92.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.34%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in First US Bancshares by 14.0% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 40,976 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

