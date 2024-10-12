Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $3.39. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 110,582 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

