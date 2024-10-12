WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.07 and traded as high as $53.25. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 14,078 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $531.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,801,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

