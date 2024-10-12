Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

