Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.79.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
