Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Up 70.3% in September

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the September 15th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

