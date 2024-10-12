Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Declines By 39.2%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 14,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $76.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

