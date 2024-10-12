CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Up 87.3% in September

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

