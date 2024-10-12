Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in September

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.1 days.
Symrise Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEF opened at $131.00 on Friday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $137.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78.
About Symrise
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Trading Halts Explained
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.