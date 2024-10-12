Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in September

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.1 days.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEF opened at $131.00 on Friday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $137.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

