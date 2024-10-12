iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ENZL opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.