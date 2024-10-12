Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Expands By 70.4%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:TTP opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $44.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
