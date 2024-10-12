Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank of China Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.21. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

