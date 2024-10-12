LS WTI Oil ETC (LON:WTI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LS WTI Oil ETC (LON:WTI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.12 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.31 ($0.21). LS WTI Oil ETC shares last traded at GBX 16.31 ($0.21), with a volume of 100 shares traded.
LS WTI Oil ETC Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.12.
LS WTI Oil ETC Company Profile
Weatherly International plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in mining, development and exploration activities. Its segments include Central Operations and Tschudi. The Central Operations include the sale of extracted copper from Otjihase and Matchless mines in the form of copper concentrate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LS WTI Oil ETC
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for LS WTI Oil ETC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LS WTI Oil ETC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.