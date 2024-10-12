HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Up 89.3% in September

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
HeartBeam Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BEATW opened at $0.60 on Friday. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.
About HeartBeam
