HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Up 89.3% in September

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HeartBeam Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEATW opened at $0.60 on Friday. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Get HeartBeam alerts:

About HeartBeam

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.