Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,723.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 928,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 469,777 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,252,000 after buying an additional 437,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 345,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 322,633 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCW stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

